TN reports 3,713 new COVID-19 cases, more than 10 lakh people tested till now

Chennai reported 1,939 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and the number of patients undergoing treatment in the district stands at 19, 877.

Tamil Naduâ€™s death tally due to COVID-19 crossed 1,000 patients as the state reported the death of 68 more patients on Saturday. The total number of persons who died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu now stands at 1,025.

The state government also recorded 3,713 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday including 89 patients who had recently arrived in Tamil Nadu from other states and countries. Of the 3,713 new cases, Chennai reported 1,939 patients. The total number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Chennai as of Saturday is 19,877. Following Chennai, Chengalpattu district recorded 248 new cases of COVID-19 and Madurai district reported 217 new cases. The number of active cases in Chengalpattu district is 2,246 and Madurai district is 1,135. Thiruvallur, Vellore and Thiruvannamalai also reported a substantial number of fresh cases of persons infected with coronavirus with 146, 118 and 110 cases respectively. Thiruvallur has 1,331 patients currently being treated for COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu also crossed the 10-lakh mark in terms of the number of people tested for the virus on Saturday as 34, 805 samples belonging to 32,068 persons were tested across the state. In total, the state has tested 10, 77, 454 samples belonging to 10, 25, 059 persons.

A total of 44, 094 patients were discharged till Saturday in Tamil Nadu with 2,737 persons discharged on Saturday alone.

Of the 68 persons whose deaths were reported on Saturday, eight had no comorbidities at the time of admission into the hospital for COVID-19. Twenty three persons died in private hospitals and 45 patients died in government health facilities. A 29-year-old woman who died in Madurai on June 25 had no comorbidities while being admitted in the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital on June 21.