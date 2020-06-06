TN reports 19 COVID-19 deaths in single day as total cases cross 30,000

Of the 19 patients who succumbed to COVID-19, 10 died in private hospitals and nine died in government health facilities.

Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest ever deaths per day due to COVID-19 on Saturday, as 19 patients who were undergoing treatment in government and private health facilities in the state succumbed to the disease.

The state reported 1,458 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as per the daily medical bulletin. The total number of COVID-19 cases to have emerged from the state breached the 30,000-mark and stands at 30,152 cases. With 633 patients discharged on Saturday after recovery, the total of recovered patients is now 16,395.

Among the districts, Chennai has 1,146 new cases of COVID-19 and the total number of positive cases reported in the district stands at 20,993 as of Saturday. Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts also recorded high numbers of fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 95, 79 and 16 cases respectively.

35 persons who had recently returned from outside Tamil Nadu tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday. Five persons who had come from Saudi Arabia, one person from the United Arab Emirates, three from Karnataka and one each from Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Maharashtra tested positive at the airport quarantine facilities. Among those who had travelled to Tamil Nadu by road and trains, 12 from Maharashtra, three each from Kerala and Delhi, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Gujarat, Bihar and Puducherry were confirmed of having COVID-19 on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu also tested 16,022 samples on Saturday taking the total number of samples tested by the state to over 5.76 lakh.

Out of the 19 total deaths reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 10 deaths of patients were reported from private hospitals and 9 deaths were of patients from government hospitals. Among the patients who died in government hospitals, three deaths were of patients below 50 years of age who had no comorbid conditions.

A 30-year-old male from Chennai died in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on June 4 at 03.50 pm due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 positive, acute abdomen, perforation peritonitis and septic shock.

A 39-year-old male from Chenna died on June 5 in RGGGH due to cardiopulmonary arrest and COVID pneumonia.

A 43-year-old male from Chennai died in RGGGH on June 5 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, grade I COVID pneumonia, Type I respiratory failure, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A private hospital also registered the death of a man under 30 years of age. A 31-year-old male from Chennai admitted on June 5 with complaints of hyponatremia, acute pancreatitis and decompensated chronic liver disease died on the same day in a private hospital in Chennai due to septic shock and viral pneumonia.