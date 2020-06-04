TN reports 1,384 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths on Thursday

The stateâ€™s sample-testing touched a new high on Thursday as over 16,000 samples were tested in a single day.

Twelve patients who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu died on Thursday, including a 25-year-old woman from Vellore, taking the death toll in the state to 220.

Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, recorded 1,384 new cases of COVID-19 with Chennai reporting 1,072 new patients. Of the 1,384 cases in the state, 11 cases pertain to those who had recently arrived in Tamil Nadu from other countries and states -- one person had returned from Kuwait, five from Maharashtra, four from Telangana and one from Kerala. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported from Tamil Nadu now stands at 27,256.

Chennai, as on Thursday, has reported 18,693 cases of COVID-19 and has 9,066 active cases. Chengalpattu reported 169 new cases, followed by Thiruvallur (44 cases) and Kancheepuram (eight cases).

Among those who had died on Thursday, a 25-year-old woman who had gotten admitted in Uthangarai Government Hospital in Krishnagiri district with bronchial asthma died on May 31. A 33-year-old new mother, who was admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on May 23, 2020 died on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu also amped up testing with over 16,000 samples tested on Thursday - the highest so far. The total number of samples tested in the state is now nearly 5.45 lakh. Five hundred and eighty five persons were discharged on Thursday. The total number of persons discharged in Tamil Nadu as of Thursday stands at 14,901.

Out of the total imported cases that have been reported so far, 109 patients returned to Tamil Nadu via international flights and 32 by domestic flights. Two hundred and forty five persons who had arrived in Tamil Nadu on various trains reported positive for coronavirus while 1,354 persons who had reached the state by road -- through buses and private vehicles were confirmed positive for the coronavirus.