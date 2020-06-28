TN records youngest COVID-19 death, 3,940 new cases on June 28

Tamil Nadu recorded its youngest COVID-19 death on June 28, a one-and-a-half year old (18-months) male baby from Villupuram district. Listed among the eight fatalities with no comorbidities, the child who had cerebral palsy succumbed to Aspiration Pneumonia (food particles entering the lungs) on June 27 and on Sunday his test for COVID-19 returned positive. Health officials told TNM that around 50 persons were identified as close contacts of the child and were being tested for COVID-19. A total of 4012 children between the age of 12 have tested positive for novel coronavirus so far.

Among the other non-cormorbidities deaths is a 29-year-old male from Chengalpattu admitted to a private hospital on June 16 with complaints of fever and headache for three days and cough and difficulty in breathing for two days. He passed away 12 days later on the morning of June 28 due to Type -1 Respiratory Failure.

The state reported a total of 54 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,079. Presently, there are 35,656 active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, 21,094 in Chennai, followed by Chengalpattu with 2,326, Madurai with 1,379 and Thiruvallur with 1,307 active cases.

Of the 3,940 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, 179 were from those who came into the state from outside. While Chennai reported 1,992 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Mudarai has the second-highest number of fresh cases reported on Sunday. Two hundred and eighty-four persons have been infected in the district.

As far as cases being imported from outside, as of June 28, Tirunelveli has the most with 333 persons coming in from outside the district and testing positive for COVID-19. This is followed by Kallakurichi with 247 imported COVID-19 cases.

So far Tamil Nadu has tested 11,10,402 samples, 32,948 just on June 28.