TN records 1,927 new COVID-19 patients, Chennai has 13,085 active cases

Nineteen persons undergoing COVID-19 treatment were reported dead on Wednesday, taking the total number of victims in Tamil Nadu to 326.

In the biggest ever single-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu reported that 1,927 persons have tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The state also tested over 17,000 samples in one day, marking the highest per-day testing so far.

The medical bulletin released on Wednesday reported the death of 19 persons who were being treated for COVID-19 in various hospitals across the state. Of the 19 persons, 12 died in government healthcare facilities and seven died in private hospitals. Four patients whose deaths were reported in Wednesdayâ€™s bulletin had no comorbidities at the time of admission to the hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state stands at 36,841 and the total number of patients who died during treatment for COVID-19 is 326. On Wednesday, 1,008 patients were discharged and the total number of patients discharged on recovering from COVID-19 is 19,333. In an all-time high till date, Tamil Nadu tested 17,675 samples on Wednesday.

Thirty COVID-19 patients reported on Wednesday had recently reached Tamil Nadu from other states and countries. Two persons from Kuwait and one each from Saudi Arabia and Maldives tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Four persons who had flown to Tamil Nadu from Delhi were confirmed to have COVID-19. Twenty two persons who had travelled to Tamil Nadu by road and railways were tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday â€“ eight from Maharashtra, four each from Kerala and Karnataka, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Chennai reported 1,390 new cases of COVID-19, while Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram reported 182, 105 and 33 new cases respectively. Sixty persons who recently entered Tamil Nadu through domestic flights have been tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Three persons who had reached Tamil Nadu on ships have also been confirmed to have COVID-19.