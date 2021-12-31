TN rains: Holiday declared in four districts including Chennai

The holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and non-essential government offices.

news TN Rains

A holiday was declared for schools, colleges and non-essential government offices in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts on Friday, December 31, due to the pounding rains the city received on Thursday, December 30. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Chennai at 5.30 am on Friday, December 31, the city had received 202.1mm of rainfall.

For Friday, the Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate rain at places over Kancheepuram, Chenglpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Ariyalur districts in Tamil Nadu.

Heavy to very heavy rains pounded Chennai and the suburbs on Thursday, inundating roads and subways, and the intense spell may turn out to be one of the heaviest witnessed in recent years. It was a repeat of scenes witnessed here last month as motorists struggled to manoeuvre their vehicles on flooded roads and subways while showers led to traffic congestion as well in many areas. Starting from noon, most areas in the city and suburbs began receiving rainfall and it was heavy to very heavy in several locations.

Isolated heavy to very rainfall activity is likely to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during next three days and decrease thereafter, the IMD had earlier said.

According to weather enthusiasts, Thursday's rains in Chennai was the heaviest for a single day in the month of December after 2015. IMD officials however, did not confirm this. Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) tweeted, "2015 annual rainfall is overtaken by 2021 & is the 3rd wettest year of all time behind 2005 & 1996."

Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall during the north east monsoon (October-December) monsoon and according to the weather office, presence of 'convective cells,' led to rainfall.

S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General, IMD, while speaking to media said, "The interaction of easterly winds at lower levels and westerly winds at upper level has brought rain to the city. The rains in the city will continue till January 3."

N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, while speaking to media said, "The unexpected fast movement of the easterly trough over Chennai coast has led to intense rainfall in the city on Thursday. Prediction of such heavy rains is impossible."