TN police stop YouTube vlogger riding BMW bike, make a surprising request

Kantilal, a travel vlogger, was stopped by the Tamil Nadu police on November 21, the 7th day of his ‘south-India ride’.

A travel vlogger Kantilal Chaudhary who goes by the name RideWithKC shared a video on his YouTube channel about Tamil Nadu police that has now gone viral. A ‘south-India ride’, as he calls it, turned eventful when he was on his way to Madurai, having visited the Adiyogi statue in Coimbatore. This 34-metre bust of Lord Shiva is located inside Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

In the video, Kantilal can been seen riding for a short while, along with a friend who is also riding on another bike, before being stopped by the Tamil Nadu police on a cloudy, breezy day. As he is brought to the side of the road, the policemen first ask him of his whereabouts then proceed to discuss about the bike. Soon, a few more police officials join and ask him for his papers. But from their smiles, it is evident that they are curious about the bike – a BMW R 1200 GS Adventure worth Rs 30 lakh.

The police officers are seen admiring the bike and asking questions about its cost and mileage. A few other locals too surround the bike and are seen asking questions about the bike. After making sure his papers are in place, the police officials request to click photos with the bike. ‘If you don’t mind can we take a photo?” they can be heard asking. Kantilal then tells one of them how to mount the vehicle.

Describing the experience Kantilal wrote on YouTube, “After all formalities done they asked for a pic on my bike which I humbly not denied. It was nice talking with them they did not harass us (sic).”

In the video, he says, “TN police stopped us, then asked us for documents. Then they said they wanted photo. I said, OK sir. Who can cross a policeman?”

The video that has now gone viral has over four lakh views at the time of writing. The comments below the video are in praise of the TN police for their humility.

“It's really good to see cops for the first time not asking for bribes after seeing such a cool ride,” reads one comment. “TN police always humble. Have a safe ride bro!!” reads another.

Kantilal, who began this journey on November 15, writes that the encounter took place on November 21, on the 7th day of his ride. He was heading to Rameswaram via Madurai. According to the route plan of his 13-day circuit, after visiting Dhanushkodi and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, he would head to Bengaluru, Goa and finally end it in Mumbai, his starting point.