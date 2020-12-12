TN police on lookout for Salem man who sold infant daughter for Rs 1.2 lakh

The girl was born on November 1 as the third daughter to the couple.

news Crime

Over a year after the Tamil Nadu police busted a child trafficking racket in Namakkal district, another case of trafficking has come to light, this time in Salem district. A new-born girl child was allegedly trafficked from Nethimedu in Salem city and is suspected to have been sold to someone in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, Sathya, a resident of Nethimedu and Vijay’s wife, gave birth to a girl child on November 1. The child is the third daughter of the couple. On November 15, the father of the child Vijay is said to have sold the child to a person named Nisha from Erode.

Speaking to TNM, a police officer from the Annathanapatti station said that the family belonged to the Arundathiyar community which falls under the Scheduled Castes (SC) category. “They are from a very poor background. The couple have two daughters before the new-born. We came to know of the incident when the mother of the child reached out to us. When we investigated, we found out that Vijay has sold the now-born child for Rs 1.2 lakh to someone named Nisha in Erode. The baby has been sold to multiple people after that and is now suspected to be in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The police have already arrested Nisha and another woman named Gomathi who allegedly mediated the transaction. The two women have been remanded to judicial custody. The search is on to apprehend Vijay and two other brokers as well.

“The father of the baby bought an auto rickshaw with that money and then pledged the vehicle also for some amount, and is now absconding. We have formed a special team to track and trace these accused and arrest them,” the officer added.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 370 (trafficking of minor) of the Indian Penal Code.