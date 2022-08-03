TN police beef up security in coastal areas as Chinese vessel set to dock in Sri Lanka

The Chinese vessel, Yuan Wang 5, is scheduled to reach Hambantota port on August 11 and will remain there till August 17.

news Police

The Tamil Nadu police headquarters has communicated to all the police superintendents in the coastal districts of the state to beef up security as a Chinese vessel is intended to reach Hambantota port in Sri Lanka on August 11. The arrival of the Chinese vessel Yuan Wang 5, a research-oriented vessel, at Hambantota port in Sri Lanka was announced by the Sri Lankan Defence Ministry Spokesman, Colonel Nalin Hareth. According to the Lankan defence official, the vessel will reach Hambantota port on August 11 and will remain there till August 17. While it was announced that the arrival of the vessel is mainly for replenishment of fuel, the Indian defence establishment and the Tamil Nadu security system are viewing it sceptically.

Tamil Nadu has a coastal area of 1,076 km and the presence of seaports and nuclear power reactors is a major issue that requires high-security surveillance. Sources in Tamil Nadu state police told IANS that the central agencies have warned of a possible demonstration by pro-LTTE elements in Tamil Nadu against the Sri Lankan government for allowing the Chinese vessel to reach that country. Some Tamil extremist groups showing allegiance to the LTTE cause can also create minor disruptions along the Tamil coast.

The Tamil Nadu state police have stepped up surveillance over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu after the economic crisis in Sri Lanka leading to a refugee crisis and a possible entry of certain highly trained and motivated Sri Lankan Tamils into the Indian soil through the Tamil coastline.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, M Appavu had come out against the proposed Spent Fuel storage facility at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) citing that Chinese presence in Sri Lanka can be a danger to the nuclear plant. He said that as long as Sri Lanka was a friendly nation the situation was different, but with the Chinese presence increasing in the island nation, there is danger to KKNPP.