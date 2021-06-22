TN, Karnataka resume bus services but most staff yet to get second vaccine dose

Bus drivers, conductors and transportation workers who are waiting for the second dose worry that they are being put at risk.

Coronavirus Transporation

Many arterial roads in parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka witnessed buses plying back again on the previously empty streets putting an end to several days of complete lockdown imposed by the state governments to curb the spread of coronavirus. The transport services started a skeleton operation to facilitate essential transportation with 50% occupancy and COVID-19 etiquettes. The resumptions also made bus drivers, conductors and transportation workers report to work. However, this time the workers were more equipped to face the pandemic since most of the transport workers took their first COVID-19 vaccine shot when the buses were off the road.

However, the workers mostly preferred to take Covishield vaccine as per the transport associations but the waiting period to take the second dose is once again putting them at risk. The Union Health Ministry in May extended the interval gap between two Covishield doses to 12-16 weeks from 4-8 weeks of taking the first dose of vaccination.

In Tamil Nadu, Metropolitan Transport Corporation resumed services with 1,792 buses after 33 days in four districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Monday. Talking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SR Rajakannappan said, “The buses are sanitized and wearing of masks are compulsory. The passengers should ensure physical distancing and only 50% of occupancy is permitted. Nearly 85% of bus drivers and conductors have been vaccinated. We will complete the rest of vaccination.”

When TNM contacted an official with MTC, he refused to comment on the number of people who took the second dose of vaccination. The official said, “The minister said that 85% of people are inoculated so we will not go into the details.” However, when asked about the waiting period for three months and the risk posed to the workers, he said, “The three month period pertains only to people who took Covishield vaccine. There’s also shortage and these are the factors affecting all of us and this cannot be an issue only for transport workers.”

Yet, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Workers Union said that the lack of second dose is still putting them at risk and many workers have still taken only the first dose of vaccination and are waiting to take the second dose.

Wait for second dose

K Arumuga Nainar, General Secretary of TNSTC Workers Union said, “Many of us have taken only the first dose and we have all taken Covishield. We were unable to take the second dose since the drive started only in May and waiting time was also increased to three months during the same period.”

“So, we are working under great risk. We are working with all passengers unlike an office setup. So, we are exposed to the virus more,” he said adding, “Yet, we cannot demand the Union government to provide a second dose of vaccines soon even though the UK and other countries are administering earlier since it is a decision that has to be taken by the medical team.” Hence, he urged the state government to take more safety measures to ensure the safety of the workers.

However, the situation is no different in the neighbouring state of Karnataka and the workers opine that the gap between two doses will disable many from resuming work.

Anand, Chief of BMTC Employees' Union said, "Those above 45 years of age have received both doses of vaccine and they constitute nearly 10-15% of the employees while the remaining 75% of the employees have received only their first dose.”

“The bus services have been recently resumed and it is difficult for us to comment as of yet as to how this will affect us since all the road transport corporations have to abide by the government order. However, the three-month gap between the two doses may disable many from resuming work since they are yet to receive their second dose," he said. According to the KSRTC official press statement—the intra-state road transport corporation—the services were resumed in 16 districts and plied at least 5000 buses in the districts on Monday.

However, Anand further said that they are hoping that the employees who have received first dose should be assigned duties on alternative days since the employees are reliant on their jobs with RTCs.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Workers Union workers who are already reporting to work on a rooster basis for three days a week said that rooster based work alone is not enough and it will be just only if the state government declares them as frontline workers and extend the assistance provided to them.

“Announce as frontline workers”

Stating that nearly 400 people died in the pandemic, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Workers Union said that the government should declare them as frontline workers. Arumuga Nainar said, “Buses have become essential services and we cannot say we will not do the work due to the risk. But the government can declare us as frontline workers which will also make us eligible for the assistance provided by the government.”