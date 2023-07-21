TN IT Min PTR on a three-day visit to Hyderabad to study tech sector policies

A delegation led by Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) will study policies and strategies implemented in the tech sector.

A delegation from Tamil Nadu, led by the Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), met K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat at Hyderabad on Thursday, July 20. The team from TN is on a three-day visit to Telangana to study the policies and strategies implemented to build a robust Information and Technology sector in Hyderabad.

The delegation will study the e-governance initiatives and policies to understand the IT and innovation ecosystem in the state. They will also visit T-HUB, T-Works, and WE Hub. According to an official press release, during the meeting, KTR highlighted IT initiatives implemented in Telangana and various policies like ICT, rural tech centres, innovation, electronics, gaming and animation, cyber security, data centres, and open data.

The Minister said that the department's strategic inclusion of domain experts from the industry played a crucial role in driving the growth witnessed in the IT sector.

KTR stated that the state government took the initiative to set up IT towers in Tier-II towns – Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, and Siddipet. The IT Minister of Tamil Nadu expressed his eagerness to collaborate with the Telangana government and IT department emphasising that both states can learn from each other.