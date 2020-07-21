TN Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan’s family tests positive for coronavirus

Dr J Radhakrishnan’s parents-in-law, who arrived from Madurai last Friday, were the first to test positive. His wife and son then tested positive two days later.

news Coronavirus

Four members of Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan’s family have tested positive for coronavirus. His wife and son have now been admitted to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy, joining his parents-in-law who had earlier tested positive for the virus.

According to reports, the Health Secretary’s parents-in-law had arrived from Madurai last Friday and were tested since it was inter-district travel. The two of them along with two domestic workers then tested positive the next day and were sent to the King Institute for treatment.

“Yes, My father in law Dr Nagarajan and Mrs Nagarajan tested positive on Friday night,” the Health Secretary confirmed on Twitter on Monday. “As close family contacts myself, (my wife) Krithika and son Arvind got tested at the state public health lab today. Wife, son tested positive. All are in Government King’s institute corona hospital (sic),” he added.

Yes, My father in law Dr Nagarajan and Mrs Nagarajan tested positive on Friday night. As close family contacts myself, Krithika and Son Arvind got tested at the state public health lab today. Wife, son tested positive. All are in Government King’s institute corona hospital. — Dr J Radhakrishnan IAS (@RAKRI1) July 20, 2020

There have been several cases of bureaucrats and even ministers in the state testing positive for the virus. This includes Electricity minister Thangamani and Co-operation minister Sellur K Raju. They have both, however, recovered from the infection.

Dr Radhakrishnan replaced Beela Rajesh as the state Health Secretary on June 12. Under his watch, the number of cases in Chennai has seemingly stabilised. However, cases continue to spike in the districts surrounding Chennai, in the southern and western districts.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu recorded 4,985 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of active cases in the state to 51,348. Chennai recorded the highest number in the state once again with 1,269 cases. This was followed by Virudhunagar (331), Kancheepuram (296) and Vellore (205).

While 3,861 people were discharged from hospitals, 70 patients have succumbed to complications that arose due to COVID-19. Of these, 7 patients, including a 25-year-old, died without comorbidities.