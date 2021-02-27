TN guidelines for COVID vaccination, won't disclose type of vaccine at time of appointment

As per the new guidelines, the people taking the vaccine will not know the company of the vaccine at the time of appointment.

The Tamil Nadu government has released a list of guidelines for the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive starting from March 1. The state has said that the type of vaccination—Covaxin or Covishield—will not be disclosed at the time of appointment. Speaking to TNM, Director of Public Health Selvavinayagam said that the guidelines were in accordance to a policy decision from the Union government. Those who wish to avail the vaccine have to book appointments via the COWIN app.

Talking to TNM, Selvavinagayam said, “The guidelines say that you’ll not know from which company it’s coming; it will be just a COVID-19 vaccine. It will not be revealed since till now we just say that it is a polio or hepatitis vaccine and no one knows the company. It is a government of India policy.”

The second phase of vaccination is set to begin for people above 60 years of age and people above 45 years of age with comorbidities from March 1. .

There has been apprehensions over taking Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin since the vaccine does not have efficacy data as the phase 3 trials of the vaccine are still underway. However, not too many major adverse effects have been reported for either vaccines, in the vaccination drives till now.

The Tamil Nadu guidelines further said,

>There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose

> The COWIN portal will provide the facility for booking an appointment based on the Vaccination Centers declared by the states/UTs, with their location, the dates on which appointment slots are provided and the capacity declared as Open Slots and the vacancies available at the time of booking

> Vaccine type will not be disclosed at the time of appointment.

> The list of sites and availability of open slots for each site will be displayed. The beneficiary will select the Vaccination Center of his/her choice and the date where vacant slots are available. Subsequent to which, an Appointment Ticket will be generated.

> Second dose will also be scheduled on the 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose.

> The beneficiary will have the option to change the slot for 2nd dose in the period 29th day to 42nd day of the first dose. Such an option, however, will only be available -

a) Only when the 1st dose has already been administered, and if so -

b) Only for such Covid-19 Vaccination Centres where the vaccine type is the same as the vaccine type of the 1st dose appointment

> Special reserved 2nd dose slots will be kept by the system to offer alternatives to such beneficiaries who are not able to avail vaccination for 2nd dose in the period of 29th day to 42nd day of administration of first dose.

> If a beneficiary cancels a 1st dose appointment, then appointment of both doses will be cancelled

> Option for cancellation of second dose appointment will not be available.

> Appointments for any date for a Vaccination Center will be closed at 12:00 pm on the day prior to the date. (for logistics arrangements)

> The beneficiary will be advised that he\she should carry -

a) The Aadhar Card (if available); and

b) The Photo ID Card of which the details have been provided by him;

c) Mobile phone through which he/she has registered.

In a recent event, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar said, till now 3,59,000 doses of vaccine have been inoculated and the state still has 14,85,000 vials of Covishied and 1,89,000 vials of Covaxin.