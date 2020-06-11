TN govt to supply 13 crore cloth masks for families of ration card holders

A seven-member committee will inspect the procurement process.

news Coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu government has planned to supply cloth masks free of cost to the families of all ration card holders as a containment measure to stop the spread of coronavirus. A seven-member rate fixation committee will look into procurement of the masks for distribution at all the ration shops.

According to a Government Order attested by the Chief Secretary Shanmugam, as per the data maintained by the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, there are a total of 2,08,23,076 ration card holders in the state, with 6,74,15,899 family members. Hence, considering that two reusable masks need to be provided per head for the family members of ration card holders, the government has estimated that 13,48,31,789 cloth masks need to be procured.

The Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan has earlier informed the State government in a letter that the National Disaster Management Authority has issued necessary orders declaring the current situation as a disaster, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued guidelines under Disaster Management Act and the government of Tamil Nadu has also declared the situation as a pandemic.

Therefore, the personal protective equipment (PPEs) to combat spread of coronavirus should be made by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, Revenue Disaster Management Department, Rural and urban local bodies, PWD (buildings) and Tamil Nadu Civil Service Corporation, Radhakrishnan has said.

Accepting the proposal, the Tamil Nadu government has set up a rate fixation committee with seven-members headed by the Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan.

The other members of the rate fixation committee are Director of Disaster Management, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Chennai, Maintaining Director/Joint Director or equal cadre or officer from Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation, Deputy Secretary Budget of Finance Department, Deputy Secretary, CMPRF of Finance Department and Chief Accounts Officer of Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management.