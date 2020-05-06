TN govt starts acquisition of Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence

Cases against the acquisition filed by Jayalalithaa's niece and nephew are still pending in the Madras High Court.

news Jayalalithaa Memorial

The Tamil Nadu government has formally begun the process to convert former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's residence in Chennai into a memorial. The declaration was published by the Government of Tamil Nadu, despite opposition from other residents of Poes Gardens as well as pending cases in the Madras High Court. Jayalalithaa's nephew J Deepak has claimed that he is the legal heir of the deceased AIADMK chief and her niece J Deepa has accused the state government of acquiring the property for extremely low rates.

Despite these hurdles, efforts to acquire the bungalow continued in 2019, with the Chennai District Collector having given her go-ahead. The district administration had held public consultation in January last year, with the current residents of Poes Garden and let them voice their concerns. Traffic snarls, road blocks, sanitation and safety were some issues cited but the district administration claimed to have addressed the concerns. Some solutions offered were increased police patrol and regulation of number of visitors.

In its declaration form, the government has said, "Whereas it appears to the government that a total 22 acres and 60 square metres of land is required in the Mylapore village in Mylapore Taluk in Chennai district for a public purpose, namely, in to convert the land and buildings for former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa (late) 'Veda Illa' at Poes Garden as government memorial."

It further states that the declaration is made after hearing of objection of persons interested and due enquiry as provided under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in land acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

"The project does not involve any displacement of families/relocation. There are no Project affected families (PAFs) and hence no question of relocation, resettlement and rehabilitation. Therefore, it is declared that no area was identified as a resettlement area for the purpose of rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected families," states the form.

However, the cases filed by her niece and nephew are still pending in the High Court.

Deepakâ€™s counsel had filed a civil suit under the Indian Succession Act of 1925. He had also undertaken to settle all debts of the former CM including Rs.40 crore to the Income Tax department and Rs.20 crore towards a bank loan.

Deepa meanwhile alleged that the state government was trying to acquire property worth over Rs 100 crore for a meagre Rs 38 crore.

In July last year, Justice Kirubakaran who was hearing the case, had criticised the state government over the memorial conversion.

â€œWhen the state government is struggling for funds, why do you want to spend crores of rupees on a memorial?" he had asked."You cannot spend public money like this. We cannot allow this. You better reconsider your decision. Remember your leader and do some good work. That is sufficient."