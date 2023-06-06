TN govt releases wild tusker Arikomban into Kalakkad Mundanthurai forest

Arikomban was tranquilised and captured by the Tamil Nadu forest department, and left inside the forest, with wildlife protection authorities monitoring him as he had suffered injuries.

After days of chasing and struggle, the rogue tusker Arikomban has been captured in Tamil Nadu and let into the deep forest in the early hours of Tuesday, June 6. He was tranquilised and captured by the Tamil Nadu forest department on June 5 from Cumbum of Theni in Tamil Nadu, and left inside Muthukuzhivayal near Kothaiyaru region inside Kalakkad Mundanthurai forest. Further, wildlife protection authorities have camped in the forest to monitor Arikkomban for a few days, as he has suffered injuries in his body.

Meanwhile, local people near the Manimuthar Checkpost in Tamil Nadu staged minor protests after the forest department decided to release Arikkomban at Kalakkad Mundanthurai forest. On Monday, the Madras High Court heard a petition seeking compensation for damages caused by Arikkomban, filed by Gopal of Theni. The case was heard by Justices Subramanian and Victoria Gowri of the Madras High Court, who were informed by the Tamil Nadu government that the evaluation of damages caused by the Arikomban elephant was underway.

The petition also urged the court to issue an order under the Wild Life (Protection) Act to hunt the elephant, citing the perceived threat it poses to human life and property. According to the petition, the Arikomban elephant, which entered Tamil Nadu from Kerala, has been roaming in Cumbum and neighboring villages since April 27, resulting in attacks on agricultural products and residents. In response, the Kerala High Court had directed the Kerala forest department to closely monitor the elephant's movements and ensure it does not disturb the local population.

The petitioner requested the intervention of the Theni forest officers to form a committee to assess the damage caused by the elephant and provide appropriate relief to the affected individuals. Additionally, the petitioner sought an order for the capture of the Arikomban elephant and its subsequent transfer to the Kerala government. If the Kerala government declined to accept the elephant, the petitioner argued that the Wild Life Act should be invoked, allowing for the elephant to be “hunted”.

Another petition was filed by Rebecca Joseph seeking a stay in releasing the elephant into deep forest as he had sustained injuries. However, the court did not pass any order and is yet to hear the case.

