TN govt mulls grade systems for Class 10 students for 2020 admissions

With the government passing all students this year, school administrations are facing difficulty in calculating the exact marks of the students.

news Examination

The Tamil Nadu government is mulling to calculate the marks of Class 10 students by using the grading system instead of the marking system this year. The plan of the government came into focus during the review meeting held by Tamil Nadu Education Minister Sengottaiyan on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced that Class 10 marks will be calculated based on 80% marks from the quarterly and half-yearly exams, while the remaining 20% marks will be awarded based on the studentsâ€™ attendance.

However, the announcement by the government had raised several questions among the school administration as well as the teachers. The evaluators questioned how to pass a candidate who had failed in the quarterly and half-yearly exams and had also shown poor attendance. For the marking pattern announced by the government, the answer sheets were the key but many schools distributed the exam papers to the students without keeping a record, creating confusion.

The government has also received complaints from parents that private school administrations are manipulating the results, said reports.

To end the confusion and to facilitate the all-pass system, the government is mulling on implementing a grading pattern. The School Education Minister has told the officials to consider preparing grading patterns for the Class 10 students.

According to a report in the Times of India, a source in the school education department has said that the government is considering the decision to provide grading for Class 10 board exams though a decision has not been taken yet. The government is planning to introduce grading like the one implemented by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The Class 10 examinations were postponed three times before the government announced the decision to pass all the Class 10 students. The exams that were set to start on March 27 were cancelled due to the lockdown in place to control the spread of coronavirus infection.