TN govt extends co-op loans payment by three months amid COVID-19 lockdown

The TN CM also said payment of property tax and water tax dues have been extended by three months.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Tuesday extended the time for paying cooperative loan dues and other payments by three months. The Chief Minister has made the announcement as a measure to ease the pressure on low and middle-income groups put to hardships due to the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CM Palaniswami said that the payment of farm loan instalments to cooperatives, housing loan instalments to cooperatives and Tamil Nadu Housing Board have been deferred by three months. He also said that property tax and water tax payable to the local bodies have been extended by three months up to June 30. Loan instalments to fishery and handloom cooperatives too have been deferred.

The government also announced an extension in time for loan repayments to Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) and soft loans availed from State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (SIPCOT) and payment of maintenance expenses to units operating in SIPCOT industrial estates.

According to CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, a special fund of Rs 200 crore will be operated for funding the urgent needs of micro, small and medium sized units. The period of renewal of driving licences and obtaining fitness certificates for vehicles has also been extended till June 30, 2020.

The state government also passed an order on Tuesday according to which rent cannot be forcibly taken from workers, including migrant workers, for a period of one month. The Government Order (GO) further stated that lawful action can be taken against landlords who force students and labourers to vacate.

The order has also directed all employers to ensure wages are paid without deduction to workers. Earlier, the state government had directed all employers to take care of stay and food for its workers from other states. Additionally, the government had ordered for temporary shelters to be arranged for migrant workers and directed district administration to oversee that food is provided to those stranded due to the lockdown.

(With inputs from IANS)