TN govt to disburse Rs 1000 each to over 13 lakh persons with disabilities as relief

Additionally, beginning June 22, officials will directly visit the family rice ration card holders in person and disburse Rs 1000 each.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that over 13 lakh persons with disabilities in Tamil Nadu will get Rs 1,000 each cash relief to help them during the complete lockdown phase. This comes a day after Chief Minister Palaniswami announced another round of Rs 1,000 cash assistance to rice ration card holders and workers of unorganised sector. The Chief Minister had noted that there were about 13.35 lakh persons with disabilities with identity cards in Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, beginning June 22, officials will directly visit the family rice ration card holders in person and disburse Rs 1000.

Ever since nationwide lockdown kicked in on March 24, the Tamil Nadu government has provided cash assistance to ration card holders and several others including workers and artisans. Last month, the government had ordered extension of COVID-19 financial assistance to all hairdressers irrespective of whether they were members of a State board for their welfare or not. The government disbursed Rs 2,000 in two instalments to 14,667 members of the State welfare board for hairdressers initially and subsequently the assistance was extended to others as well.

Tamil Nadu announced complete lockdown beginning June 19 until the end of this month. Lockdown will be implemented in the entire area coming under Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) police limits in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.

In Thiruvallur district, Tiruvallur Municipality, Gummidipoondi, Ponneri and Minjur Town panchayats, Poonamallee, Egatur and Solavaram Panchayat Unions will be under complete lockdown. In Chengalpattu district, Chengalpattu and Maraimalainagar Town panchayats, Nandivaram - Gooduvancherry Municipalities and Kattankulathur town panchayat limits will be under complete lockdown.

In Kancheepuram, Mangadu and Kundrathur Town panchayats, Ayyapanthangal, Baraniputhur, Gerugambakkam, Kolapakkam, Kovur, Thandalam, Tharapakkam, Irandam Kattalai, Mugalivakkam, Periyapanicherry, Nandambakkam, Sirukalathur, Kolacherry, Kozhumanivakkam, Singarayauram, Poonthandalam, Malayambakkam, Thirumudivakkam, panchayat areas that come under Kundrathur Panchayat union will be under complete lockdown.

All those who own family rice ration cards will be applicable to receive Rs 1000 relief.

(With inputs from PTI)