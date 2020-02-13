TN Governor launches first-of-a-kind cath-lab for cardiac surgeries in Chennai

Governor Banwarilal Purohit launched India’s first Flex Arm Hybrid Cath Lab at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

news Healthcare

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit launched India’s First Hybrid Cath Lab Operating Room (OR) at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Thursday. The country’s first flex arm Hybrid OR was inaugurated in the presence of Kauvery Hospital Executive Chairman Dr S Chandrakumar, Managing Director Dr Manivannan Selvaraj and Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, “It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate India’s First Flex Arm Hybrid Cath Lab at Kauvery Hospital. The new facility will help in delivering quality and safe cardiovascular and neurovascular treatments for patients and is a great addition to our country’s health infrastructure. The progress of Kauvery Hospital has been remarkable over the past few years and their contribution to India’s growth in cardiac healthcare is noteworthy. I extend my hearty wishes to the entire management and team.”

“Kauvery hospital has been in the forefront of delivering cutting-edge treatment over the last few years with major focus on quaternary healthcare especially for cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases. With the launch of the flex arm Hybrid Cath Lab OR, Kauvery Hospital will now be setting a new benchmark in adoption of high-end technology in healthcare where the patient can be assured of safe and advanced cardiac procedures under one roof and in the best possible manner. This facility ensures minimum hospitalization time, faster procedures, reduced risk of complications, optimized cost and better outcomes overall,” a press release from Kauvery Hospital said.

“We, at Kauvery Hospital, are very fortunate to have installed and launched India’s first Flex Arm Hybrid Operating Room. Advancements in technology have played a huge role in changing outcomes and delivery of healthcare. With the installation of the hybrid Cath lab at Kauvery Hospital, we will be able to provide precise and safe treatment to our patients. We are pleased to provide speciality treatment by renowned medical experts in the field of cardiovascular and neurovascular surgeries, who are trained to use the flex arm hybrid technology. This will pave way for Kauvery Hospital to be a preferred destination for holistic healthcare, particularly for performing cardiology and neurology,” said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

The Hybrid Cath Lab OR will provide an advantage for surgeons to offer advanced cardiac interventions, vascular interventions and neurosurgical interventions with greater precision, safety and better clinical outcomes. With the launch of the Flex Arm Hybrid Cath Lab OR, Kauvery Hospital will be the face of delivering radical cardiovascular and neurovascular treatment across the country, according to the hospital. The newly launched Hybrid Operating Room helps with surgeries in cardiology, neurology, oncology and vascular surgery.