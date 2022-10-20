TN government allows theatres to conduct special shows for Deepavali

Sivakarthikeyan starrer â€˜Princeâ€™ and Karthiâ€™s â€˜Sardharâ€™ are hitting the big screens on October 21, ahead of Deepavali.

Flix Theatres

The Tamil Nadu government has granted theatres in the state permission to conduct a special show on four days - October 21, 25, 26 and 27- as part of the Deepavali festival week. Theatres have already been permitted to have an extra show each on October 22, 23 and 24, which have been declared public holidays. Deepavali will be celebrated on October 24 this year.

The government order (GO) passed on October 19 states that the decision was made after the general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association wrote a letter requesting that an additional show be permitted for a few days before and after the festival for theatres and touring cinemas. Theatres in the state are usually allowed to have four shows per day.

As per the GO, theatres can conduct the extra show at 9 am, while travelling and touring cinemas have been permitted to conduct an additional show on the three public holidays at 11:30 am. Travelling and touring cinemas have also been allowed to conduct an additional matinee show at 2:30 pm on October 21, 25, 26 and 27. The government has further said that theatres should intimate licensing authorities as well as the concerned tax authorities in their jurisdiction in advance.

Two Tamil films are hitting the big screens during Deepavali week this year. Billed as a romantic comedy flick, Prince will be released in both Telugu and Tamil. Helmed by Jathi Ratnalu fame director Anudeep, the film stars actors Sivakarthikeyan, Sathyaraj and Maria Ryaboshapka. Written and directed by PS Mithran, spy thriller Sardar features actor Karthi in a dual role, while actors Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Murali Sharma, and Munishkanth form the rest of the cast.