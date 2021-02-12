TN firework factory blaze: Death toll increases to 12, 36 injured

Several political leaders expressed their condolences to the victims’ families.

news Accident

The death toll in the firework factory accident in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar increased to 12 as of Friday evening. A total of 36 workers were also injured in the blaze that broke out at the Sree Mariyammal fireworks factory in Acchankulam near Sattur.

According to an officer from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue services department, over 40 fire services personnel and equipment from three stations were deployed to bring the blaze under control. “It took us over three hours to put out the fire. We retrieved nine bodies from the unit and several other people. The injured were sent to the government hospitals in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar and Sattur and some of them have been referred to the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital too,” the officer told TNM. The blaze started on Friday afternoon at the firework unit. The police are still investigating the cause behind the incident and are on the lookout for the owner of the factory.

Several political leaders expressed condolences and anguish at the incident on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the kin of those who were killed and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also said that Rs 50,000 will be provided to each of those seriously injured in the accident. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also condoled the deaths and said that each of the families of those who lost their lives in the blaze will be provided with a compensation of Rs 3 lakh and those seriously injured would be provided with Rs 1 lakh each.

Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected: PM @narendramodi February 12, 2021

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Governor and former President of Tamil Nadu BJP Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, DMK chief MK Stalin were among the other leaders who expressed their anguish and condolences at the tragedy.

Heartfelt condolences to the victims of the firecracker factory fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu.

It’s heart wrenching to think of those still trapped inside.



I appeal to the state government to provide immediate rescue, support & relief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 12, 2021