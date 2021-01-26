"Let revolution of people win. Let farmers live. Stop governing like a fascist". These were some of the slogans written on placards as farmers and trade unions in Tamil Nadu held protests across the state. in many places defying police orders. On Tuesday, many protesters took out motorcycle rallies waving national flags and holding placards that had slogans condemning the farm laws and announcing their solidarity with thousands of farmers protesting at New Delhi,
Though farmers held tractor rallies in Trichy, according to the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchirappalli (in-charge), Senthil Kumar, no arrests were made.
In Cuddalore too, farmers rode two-wheelers and staged a protest. At the Villupuram railway station, the Communist Party of India took out a rally in support of the farmers, while a similar protest was held at Chepauk in Chennai.
"We wanted to ensure at least a tractor in every district, as it is a farmer's symbol. The Delta districts saw the participation of many tractors in our protest," All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) state coordinator K Balakrishnan said.
In Delhi, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered Delhi from various points to enter the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.