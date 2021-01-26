TN farmers’ unions, political parties take to the streets against farm laws

Many farmers from across the state held motorcycle rallies and rode tractors as a mark of support to thousands of agitators in New Delhi.

news Farm laws

"Let revolution of people win. Let farmers live. Stop governing like a fascist". These were some of the slogans written on placards as farmers and trade unions in Tamil Nadu held protests across the state. in many places defying police orders. On Tuesday, many protesters took out motorcycle rallies waving national flags and holding placards that had slogans condemning the farm laws and announcing their solidarity with thousands of farmers protesting at New Delhi,

The processions were held in Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Trichy and Nagapattinam, among other places. Tension prevailed for sometime in Thanjavur when a group of farmers had a scuffle with the police when they were stopped. Over 300 people who attempted to protest on the Thanjavur-Trichy highway were detained by the police.

Though farmers held tractor rallies in Trichy, according to the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchirappalli (in-charge), Senthil Kumar, no arrests were made.



In Cuddalore too, farmers rode two-wheelers and staged a protest. At the Villupuram railway station, the Communist Party of India took out a rally in support of the farmers, while a similar protest was held at Chepauk in Chennai.



"We wanted to ensure at least a tractor in every district, as it is a farmer's symbol. The Delta districts saw the participation of many tractors in our protest," All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) state coordinator K Balakrishnan said.



In Delhi, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered Delhi from various points to enter the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.