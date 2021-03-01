TN extends lockdown till March 31, no new restrictions imposed

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu recorded 479 new COVID-19 cases across the state.

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till March 31 as the existing lockdown ended on Sunday. No new restrictions have been imposed. According to the order released on Sunday, the district administrations were asked to strictly enforce COVID-19 preventive measures and to use provisions of Section 144 of the CrPC (prohibitory orders). The state government also ordered district officials to carefully demarcate the containment zones and implement the measures advised by the Union government.

The district administration should take steps to promote COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks, ensuring hand hygiene, physical distancing and following the standard operating procedure, the order said. The government order stated that the district authorities should strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) even during the movement of passengers in trains, air travel, metro trains, schools, higher education, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, gyms etc.

The Tamil Nadu government cautioned pregnant women, people with comorbidities, elderly people above the age of 65 and children under 10 to take all necessary precautions. The government instructed offices, markets, industrial and commercial spaces to follow staggered work hours.

On Monday, the second phase of vaccination drive for people above 60 years of age and people with comorbidities above 45 years is set to begin. The vaccinations are capped at Rs 250 per dose at private hospitals and clinics, and are free at government hospitals.

Of the total, Chennai recorded 182 cases followed by Chengalpattu with 46 cases and Coimbatore with 42 cases

Three new deaths were reported on Sunday. The state also saw 490 patients getting discharged from the hospitals. The state tested 50,815 samples of 50,652 people on Monday.

However, the Union Ministry of Health has identified Tamil Nadu as one of the six states showing a spurt in the cases in the past 24 hours.