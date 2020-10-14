TN disability group to file complaint against Khusbhoo for “mentally retarded” comment

BJP leader Khushboo Sundar made the switch from Congress party on Tuesday and called her former party colleagues “mentally retarded”.

The Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) has decided to file a police complaint against actor-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar accusing her of making a remark that is derogatory to people with disabilities. BJP leader Khushboo Sundar made the switch from Congress party on Tuesday and called her former party colleagues “mentally retarded”.

The statement of Khushboo gained widespread criticism from disability group activists. The TARATDAC issued a statement condemning her remark and said that they would file a complaint with the police.

The TARATDAC said, "The remark made by Khushboo insults and humiliates persons with disabilities. In her attempt to portray her political opponents in bad light, she has intentionally humiliated People with Disabilities. This insult against the disabled people is an offence as per Section 92 (a) of the Rights of People with Disabilities Act, 2016." The TARATDAC has requested the members to file a complaint so that a FIR will be registered against her.

If found guilty under section 92 (a) of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, a person can attract an imprisonment for a term not less than six months but that may be extended to five years with fine.

On Tuesday, the state president of December 3 Movement, that works on rights and dignity of persons with disabilities, Professor Deepaknathan, tweeted, “The disability sector strongly condemns Khushboo for denigrating persons with psychosocial disabilities while criticising Congress party. Equating Congress as to an "underdeveloped brain" is denigrating disability. Disability is part of the diversity of nature, why do you compare? Are we not equals?”

Congress spokesperson Khusbhoo resigned from the party on Monday. On the same day, she joined the BJP, and said that the country needs a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.