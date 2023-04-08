TN: Dalits denied temple entry in Villupuram, attacked by caste Hindus

When Dalits tried to enter the local temple in Melpathi village, caste Hindus allegedly asked them to leave the temple premises and pray outside.

Dalits from Melpathi village near Koliyanur in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district picketed a road on Vikravandi-Kumbakonam road on the night of Friday, April 7. This was after a few Dalits were denied entry into a local temple. Kandhan, Kathiravan, and Karpagam, who belong to a Scheduled Caste community tried to enter the Draupadi Amman temple where a festival was going on. Several caste Hindus allegedly asked them to leave the temple premises and pray outside.

This led to a scuffle between both parties. Kandhan, Kadhiravan, and Karpagam were allegedly beaten by caste Hindus. They were admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam. The Dalit residents of Melpathi who came to know about this incident picketed the Vikravandi-Kumbakonam road. Nearly 100 people gathered and raised slogans against caste Hindus. Their protest led to traffic congestion on both sides of the road.

Valavanur Police arrived at the spot and held discussions with the Dalit residents of Melpathi. They demanded the arrest of the perpetrators under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The police pacified the protestors by promising the arrest of the culprits and dispersed the protesters after a few hours.

When TNM contacted Valavanur police station, they said that they are yet to receive a complaint. The police said that they are investigating the issue and further details will be ascertained only after the preliminary investigation. When asked about the caste of the perpetrators, the police said that the Dalits alleged that the people from “oor” (where caste Hindus live) asked “colony people” (referring to Dalit colonies) to leave the temple. The police said that the Dalits didn’t particularly mention the caste of the perpetrators.

Several incidents of Dalits' temple entry and retaliation from caste Hindus have been reported in the recent past. Within the last four months, Dalits entered temples in nearly five locations. In several places, they faced severe economic and social boycotts as a result.

