TN cops caught on cam thrashing minor in front of parents, SHRC sends notice

The State Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the Coimbatore Commissioner, to be submitted within two weeks.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sent a notice to the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore after a video of a few policemen beating up a teen boy went viral in the media.

The notice, dated June 30, stated that the SHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter based on a report in the Times of India (ToI). The Commission has now sought a detailed report on the incident from the Coimbatore city police commissioner, to be submitted to it within two weeks.

According to the ToI report, the incident happened on June 17 in Rathinapuri area in Coimbatore city where a teen boy was helping his parents at a tiffin stall. The policemen -- Sub inspector Chellamani and two other constables -- came over to the stall around 9 pm and told the parents to close the shop since the curfew for eateries in the state is 8 pm. When the boyâ€™s parents requested the policemen to give them some more time, the boy allegedly took his cell phone and started taking a video of the argument. The ToI report states that the boy snatched the bike keys of the policeman when he tried to leave the place.

Unending Stories in TN.

Arrogance and brutal.

Abusing and attacking son in front of his mother is horrible and atrocious. #PoliceBrutalityPandemic pic.twitter.com/Sm7hQ5mggB â€” Madhu (@Vignesh_TNPYC) June 28, 2020

However, the video clip of the incident showed the argument soon turning into a scuffle. The policemen manhandled the boy first and later on his parents as well, as they tried to step in and protect the boy. After pushing the boy around roughly, the policeman then shoved him against the downed shutter of a shop and manhandled him, to the cries of his parents. They then took the boy and his father in the police vehicle leaving the mother behind, the video shows. One of the policemen also slaps a passer-by for taking a video of the assault. The ToI report also stated that the police have booked the boyâ€™s father under section 353 [Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty] of the IPC.

TNM has reached out to the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city for a comment. The story will be updated when he responds.