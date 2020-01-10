TN cop murder: Searches intensified in Wayanad and Kasargod for alleged ISIS sympathisers

One of the suspects in the case, Abdul Shameem, is an accused in the murder of Hindu Munnani leader KPS Suresh Kumar in Ambattur in 2014.

The murder of a Special Sub Inspector in Kanyakumari district on Wednesday night, has led to a three-state search by multiple police agencies for an ISIS sympathiser and his accomplice. The suspects in the case - Abdul Shameem (25) and Thoufeeq Yusuf (27), were narrowed down based on CCTV footage obtained from near the murder site and further investigation has revealed that Shamim is amongst the three men allegedly involved in the murder of Hindu Minnani leader KPS Suresh Kumar in Ambattur in 2014.

The other two men named in the Ambattur case are Khaja Moideen and Syed Ali Niwas. The trio had skipped bail in December and were missing since. The Delhi police were hot on the heels of Moideen and Niwas and infact arrested them on Thursday from a hide out in the capital. All three of the accused allegedly belong to an ISIS inspired module planning to carry out terror attacks in the state.

Tamil Nadu police had told TNM, that Shameem was enraged by the evidence collected by the cops and how close they were to apprehending his alleged conspirators.

"The murder was meant to create fear and spread terror," says a senior official from Kanyakumari district, on the condition of anonymity. "Shameem, we believe, has been to training camps in Kerala and Syria. He is an ISIS sympathiser. Shameem and Yusuf are both from Kanyakumari district," he adds.

According to police sources, their current location has been circled down to Wayanad and Kasaragod districts in Kerala.

"Tamil Nadu police are already there aiding Kerala in search operations," says the senior officer.

The murder occurred at around 10 pm on Wednesday. The deceased cop, identified as Special Sub Inspector Wilson of Marthandam in Tamil Nadu was stationed near the check post for vehicle checks when a man allegedly got down from a Mahindra Scorpio that was stopped and opened fire. The check post where Wilson was stationed is on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Wilson was shot at three times with a pistol and the police have reportedly also found stab wounds on his body. The Kerala and Tamil Nadu police had announced rewards for those who can lead to the alleged murderers.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister Palaniswami said, “The special teams are studying the CCTV footage from that area's shops and houses. The case is under investigation. The government will take stern action to arrest the offenders soon and get them stringent punishment."