TN cop murder: CM promises strong action, govt job and solatium to family

Special sub inspector Wilson was shot dead at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border on Wednesday night.

news Crime

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday assured strong action in the State Assembly to bring to book those who shot to death a police special sub-inspector, when he was on duty at a checkpoint bordering Kerala.

As many as four teams have been set up to probe SSI Wilson's killing and Director General of Police JK Tripathi has rushed to the spot.

Two men, suspected to be Abdul Shameem (25) and Thoufeeq Yusuf (27), reportedly shot at the SSI using a pistol and stabbed him when he was on duty at the Kaliyakkavilai checkpoint in Kanyakumari district on the border with Kerala by 9:30 pm on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said.

"Wilson sustained injuries and fell down," the Chief Minister said, adding he was rushed to the Kuzhithurai Government Hospital, which declared him brought dead.

Two live and two empty bullets were recovered from the scene.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police announced a reward for those who provide information about the two suspects.

"Two suspects who shot dead an SSI at Kaliyikkavila in Tamil Nadu have escaped after committing the crime.

Anyone with any information regarding them can call the following numbers-- 0471 2722500, 9497900999," it said in a release.

It also identified the suspects as Nagercoil residents-- Towfiq and Shameem.

"Both of them are around 25-30 years of age. They are around 5.5 feet tall and weigh proportionally," the release added.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Palaniswami said, “The special teams are studying the CCTV footage from that area's shops and houses. The case is under investigation. The government will take stern action to arrest the offenders soon and get them stringent punishment.”

Wilson is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Condoling the death of the SSI, Palaniswami said a government job will be provided to one of the family members of the deceased sub-inspector on compassionate grounds, besides solatium.