TN Congress chief KS Alagiri tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Earlier this week, KS Alagiri had been in a meeting with DMK chief MK Stalin, General Secretary Duraimurugan and Congress' Tamil Nadu incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief KS Alagiri has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after being diagnosed with COVID-19. TNCC, on Sunday morning, tweeted about the state party chief, confirming that he is undergoing treatment. TNCC media department chairman A Gopanna, who was in contact with Alagiri, also underwent COVID-19 tests.

"Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Chairman KS Alagiri was diagnosed with coronavirus infection this morning and is being treated at a private hospital," the party tweeted. The state president of the Indian Youth Congress further requested people who had come in contact with Alagiri to isolate themselves and conveyed prayers for his quick recovery.

Earlier this week KS Alagiri had been in a meeting with DMK chief MK Stalin, General Secretary Duraimurugan, Congress' Tamil Nadu incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao and several other leaders at the DMK party headquarters in Chennai. Photos from the meeting show the leaders were all wearing masks. However there was a lack of adequate physical distancing when shawls were laid by both Alagiri and Dinesh Gundu Rao on Stalin's shoulders.

Tamil Nadu Congress In charge Thiru @dineshgrao met @arivalayam president Thiru @mkstalin along with PCC President Thiru @KS_Alagiri and other senior leaders of both the parties. pic.twitter.com/95ZmLeoGOZ — Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (@INCTamilNadu) December 2, 2020

Several Congress outfits and even former Congress spokesperson Khushboo wished the leader a speedy recovery. The Congress has already had to face a huge loss in the death of its Lok Sabha MP H Vasanthakumar. The Kanyakumari MP passed away in August this year at a private hospital in Chennai.

Dear @KS_Alagiri Avl. Just heard about you testing positive for #COVID19 . Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon. Take care. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 6, 2020

Both DMK and AIADMK have also lost leaders to COVID-19. The DMK faced a huge blow when MLA Anbazhagan died due to complications from the virus in June. The leader had been critical and on life support before he passed away. He was the party’s Chennai west district secretary and MK Stalin likened the loss to that of a brother.

In November, AIADMK lost its agriculture minister R Doraikannu to the coronavirus. The 72-year-old was admitted to Kauvery hospital and was on life support. He was a three time MLA for the party

Tamil Nadu currently has 10,882 active cases and the number of persons who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday is 1,366. The total number of people who have tested positive in the state so far is 7.88 lakh.