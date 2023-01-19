TN CM Stalin to hold meeting to evaluate law and order situation in the state

The meeting is expected to be attended by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, DGP Sylendra Babu and other senior police officials.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to hold a meeting on Thursday, January 19 to evaluate the law and order situation in the state. This meeting is being held against the backdrop of the rise in grave offences in various towns and districts in Tamil Nadu. According to The Hindu, police sources said that at least 16 districts reported a rise in murders, burglaries, caste-related crimes and cases registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in December 2022. The meeting will also ask for explanations on why there has been an increase, The Hindu said. The meeting is expected to focus on the increase in crimes, religious fundamentalism, international and inter-state borders and left-wing extremism.

Apart from the aforementioned issues, the meeting is also expected to discuss the prevalence of mafia gangs, financiers, caste-related violence across the state and other issues that have resulted in the deterioration of the law and order situation in the state. Other cases that are expected to be discussed at the meeting include the car explosion case in Coimbatore, the availability of explosives in the state, Sri Lankan nationals lodged in special camps being involved in drug trafficking, and the Ramajeyam murder case. A police officer said that this was the first time that offences like burglary were being reviewed at the Chief Ministerial level.

The meeting will be held at the secretariat and will be chaired by the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and Directorate General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu. Apart from them, senior police officials including the Zonal Inspector-Generals of Police, Police Commissioners and Additional Commissioners will also be present at the meeting, while the Range Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) will attend the meeting through video conferencing.

(With IANS inputs)