TN Class 12 board exam: Final paper to be conducted on July 27

The exam will be held for 671 students who missed the original exam due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The government of Tamil Nadu has scheduled the last paper of Class 12 board exams on July 27. It will be held for students who missed the original exam as their centre was in a containment zone. The original exam was conducted on March 24 despite the nationwide lockdown being imposed at the time.

KA Sengottaiyan, the School Education minister of Tamil Nadu, issued a statement on Wednesday, announcing that the students can now write their final paper of the Class 12 board exams on July 27. He also said that the hall tickets for this exam will be available on the website from July 13 to July 17. Students who do not have access to the internet can go to their schools and get it downloaded from there, the statement added. The exam on July 27 will be conducted in their own schools, which will serve as exam centres. The minister also assured that all necessary transport facilities will be arranged for the students to reach their schools to write the exam.

There will be no exam centres in containment zones and students from containment zones will be made to write their exams in separate rooms in the centres allotted to them. 671 students across Tamil Nadu were not able to sit for their final board exam on March 24 due to the lockdown imposed around the pandemic. Initially the state government had planned to conduct this exam on June 25, but it was postponed due to the strict lockdown imposed in Chennai and select areas in Chennaiâ€™s neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) completed evaluation of the answer papers of Class 12 students June 10. However, since these students had not written their last exam, the DGE was reportedly unclear about releasing the results of Class 12 public exams in the state.