TN BJP OBC wing leader Suriya Siva suspended from party posts for six months

This comes a day after an inquiry was conducted with Suriya Siva and minority wing head Daisy Saran, over a leaked audio of their phone call.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha wing leader Suriya Siva has been suspended from all party posts for a period of six months, state BJP president K Annamalai said in a release on Thursday, November 24. The move comes a day after an inquiry was conducted with Suriya Siva and minority wing head Daisy Saran, over a leaked audio of their phone call.

In the leaked audio between the duo, Suriya is heard issuing threats, using abusive language and threatening Daisy. He is also heard threatening her with sexual violence. Suriya Siva is the son of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva and he joined BJP earlier in May this year.

In his statement, Annamalai said that Suriya Siva admitted to ‘bringing disrepute to the party’ through the 'controversial' phone conversation. The two were suspended despite them giving an explanation about their recent conversation, which was circulated on social media.

According to reports, both Suriya Siva and Daisy Saran appeared before the one-man disciplinary committee and said that they have ‘resolved’ the issue among themselves and apologised. “The audio was not leaked by either of us. We are good family friends,” he had said.

However, Annamalai, in his release, said that despite them resolving the issue, “if we agree to it, it will be as if we agree that the conversation was right,” he said. “BJP is a party that will not tolerate abusing women and even if he says that the issue is resolved, I refuse to accept it,” the state BJP president added and suspended Surya Siva from all party-related posts.

