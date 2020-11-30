TN beaches to open for public, classes for final year college students to resume: CM

The new announcement includes relaxations for colleges, tourist spots and swimming pools in the state.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The government of Tamil Nadu announced that all beaches in the state including Chennaiâ€™s Marina beach will be open to the public from December 14, based on the pandemic situation. The announcement came as part of the unlock guidelines framed by the state government for December 2020.

According to a press release issued on behalf of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami, the state will continue to remain in lockdown with several relaxations till December 31, 2020. Apart from the containment zones, the state government has permitted some activities by following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in Tamil Nadu from December 1.

>Classes for final year students of undergraduate programmes in colleges and universities in Tamil Nadu to resume from December 7. The hostels will also be open for these students from the same date.

>Classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students in medicine and medicine-related courses in Tamil Nadu will resume from December 7. However, classes for first year students who have been admitted this year will begin only on February 1, 2021.

>Swimming pools across Tamil Nadu can resume functioning only for sports training purposes. Public entry is not allowed.

>All beaches including Marina beach will be open to the public from December 14 based on the pandemic situation in the coming days.

>Tourist spots will be open from December 1 for the public to visit.

>Exhibition and trade centres in Tamil Nadu will be allowed to function only for Business to Business transactions.

>Congregations of social, political, entertainment and religious will be allowed only in indoor premises with 50% capacity or with a maximum of 200 people. Prior permissions from relevant officials have to be obtained for such congregations. Based on the pandemic situation, a decision will be taken on outdoor congregations in the coming days.

>E-registration method for those entering Tamil Nadu from other states will continue to be in force except for those travelling from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.