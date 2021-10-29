TN announces holiday for schools in seven districts as IMD predicts heavy rains

The Indian Meteorological Department had issued an orange warning for the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30.

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered schools in seven districts in the state to announce a holiday for students on Friday, October 28, as the districts are expected to experience very heavy rainfall. Schools will remain shut in Thiruvarur, Tanjore, Nellai, Trichy, Nagai, Mayiladuthurai and Thoothukudi on Friday. According to IMD, these districts are likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall till November 1.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning for four districts in Tamil Nadu for Friday, October 29 — Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts — and a yellow warning for Thanjavur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai districts. The IMD has predicted heavy rains and even very heavy rainfall in these districts.

The orange warning is so that the government departments concerned can prepare themselves to handle rain-related issues, including possibilities of heavy rains leading to inundation at various places as well as other natural phenomena associated with very heavy rains.

Some parts of Chennai are also likely to see thunderstorms with moderate rain, the IMD has predicted. “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Thunderstorms with moderate rain, isolated heavy rain are likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 31˚C and 25˚C respectively,” an IMD bulletin said.

Thunderstorms with scattered heavy to isolated very heavy rain are likely to occur over Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, the IMD has said, and that thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at a few places over Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai districts.

The IMD has noted the presence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and the weather system to likely move towards the Tamil Nadu coast. This would continue for the next three days resulting in heavy rains on October 29 and October 30. The possibility of rainfall touching 11.4 cm to 20.4 cm in one or two places in coastal districts has also been predicted by the IMD.

