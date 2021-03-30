The police on Tuesday arrested social activist Mugilan for his attempt to show a black flag to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Dharapuram for election campaigning. A few minutes before he was detained, Mugilan asked, “Will they arrest me if I show a black flag for the Prime Minister’s visit?”

He also shouted the slogan, “Black flag for Modi! Black flag for Modi! Arresting is oppression!" Apart from Muglian, the Tamil Nadu police has arrested several protesters across the state who were showing a black flag ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. In Dharapuram, farmers who held black balloons and protested against the PM’s visit were also detained.

#GoBackModi also trended ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to campaign for NDA candidates in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also travelling to Puducherry for campaigning, and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed ahead of the visit. The Puducherry government has also declared a no-fly zone for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles over the Union Territory in connection with security measures ahead of the PM's visit on Tuesday.

In an order, District Magistrate Purva Garg said, "An order under section 144 CrPc has been clamped in the whole of Puducherry region to prohibit the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles for two days dated March 29 and 30."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting rallies in the three poll-bound regions of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi is expected to reach Dharapuram and campaign for NDA candidates, including BJP Dharapuram candidate and the party’s state unit president L Murugan. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam along with several cabinet ministers and AIADMK members are expected to attend the campaign in Tamil Nadu.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister will leave for Puducherry for campaigning at AFT Thidal for NR Congress and BJP candidates.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are set to face Assembly polls on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.