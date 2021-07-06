TN activist asked to prove Indian citizenship after filing for RTI

Sureshkumar filed an RTI seeking details on repairs for a broken boundary wall at a government college.

Sureshkumar Jeyakumar, a social activist in Tamil Nadu, filed a Right To Information (RTI) application in May seeking details on a broken compound wall at Raja Serfoji Government College in Thanjavur district. The activist was seeking details on complaints raised against trespassers and if any action had been taken to repair the broken wall. But he was told to produce his proof of his Indian citizenship to obtain the information. Sureshkumar on Monday filed a complaint with the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (TNSIC) against the Public Information Officer (PIO) who filed the response.

Sureshkumar, 47, filed the RTI application in May over a broken compound wall of the Raja Serfoji Government College bordering his residence at Elisa Nagar. “Upon my insistence the college had earlier repaired the walls twice through the Public Works Department. This is the third time the wall has broken. I filed the RTI seeking details on what action the college had taken against trespassers and on the efforts taken to repair the walls,” according to the activist, who added that he was known to the college officials.

“The broken compound wall gives access to the college grounds. The area is now being used to dump garbage and pigs are left to stray there,” says Sureshkumar, “This is causing a health hazard to all the people who live nearby during the monsoon. The landfill is also being used by groups to consume alcohol. This poses a security threat for the students of the college also but the administration has not moved a muscle,” he adds.

On June 30, the PIO of the government college responded saying, "As per the RTI Act 2005, the information can be disclosed only to Indians so we request you to make submissions to prove your nationality." The PIO has been identified as Senthamilselvi, and is also the principal of the college. The PIO had demanded either Aadhaar card, Voter ID card or passport to be submitted as proof of Citizenship.

Under Section 6(2) of the Right To Information Act, RTI applicants are not required to give any reason for requesting the information or any other personal details except those that may be necessary for contacting him.

Speaking to TNM, S Muthuraj, State Information Commissioner said this was a very rare instance, “This is a very rare response by a PIO. We have received a complaint and an enquiry will be carried out. TNSIC will then decide if any action has to be taken,” the officer said.