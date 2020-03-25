Title of Rajamouli's 'RRR' announced

The film will release on January 8, 2021.

Flix Tollywood

The title of SS Rajamouli's RRR has finally been revealed. The film is called Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. According to the poster announcing the film, it will release on January 8, 2021. The poster has Ram Charan and Junior NTR running in opposite directions though their faces are not clearly visible. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in important roles.

RRR is Rajamouli's next after the hugely successful Baahubali franchise and this too has been planned as a pan-Indian release. A few days ago, there were rumours that Alia had walked out of the film because of delays. However, a source from her team said that she was very much a part of the cast and that she will continue with the shooting once the coronavirus pandemic dies down in India.

Principal photography of the film began on November 19 ,2018 in Hyderabad. It was announced that shooting would be wrapped up by March 2020 but that hasn't been possible. The film stars actors Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR in the lead roles as Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem respectively.

A number of actors from different film industries have been roped in, including Irish actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. RRR is said to be a period flick set in the pre-independence era. MM Keeravani is on board to compose music, while KK Senthil Kumar will be handling the cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad the editing.

Rajamouli's Baahubali, which had Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Rana Daggubati in the lead, became a box-office phenomenon, breaking several records. The fantasy film is about a royal family and the conflicts within for power. While the first film came out in 2015, the second one came two years later in 2017. Prabhas's popularity soared after the release of the films. However, his next Saaho turned out to be a disappointment.

Ram Charan and Junior NTR are both star sons who have huge fanbases in the Telugu audiences. The film will mark Alia's debut in the southern industries.

(With inputs from Digital Native)