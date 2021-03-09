Title poster of Rashmika-Sharwanand film ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ released

The title poster was released on actor Sharwanand’s birthday on March 6.

On Tollywood actor Sharwanand’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming flick Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu released the title poster of the film. Rashmika Mandanna, who will be starring opposite Sharwanand in the film, also shared the poster and wished Sharwanand for his birthday.

“Happy birthday @ImSharwanand I wish you all the happiness,” Rashmika wrote in a tweet while resharing the title poster of the movie.

Directed by Tirumala Kishore, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu went on the floors on Sunday. Fans are eagerly waiting to receive more updates about the movie. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. The film is also written by director Tirumala Kishore, who is known for movies like Nenu Sailaja (2016) and Chitralahari (2019).

Sharwanand also has Maha Samudram in his kitty. The makers of the movie released the first look motion poster of the movie on the actor’s birthday. The movie is directed by Ajay Bhupathi and features actors Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in important roles. The film is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments. Raj Thota is on board as the cinematographer and Praveen KL is taking care of the editing. The background score and soundtrack are by Chaitan Bharadwaj.

Sharwanand is also looking forward to the Kishore Reddy directorial Sreekaram, which is slated for release on March 11.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is currently shooting for Mission Majnu, which marks her Bollywood debut. She is starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra, who is essaying the role of a RAW agent in the movie. The spy thriller is the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi. Rashmika is also working in the Telugu movie Pushpa. The Sukumar directorial features Allu Arjun in the lead role with Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Sunil in supporting roles.