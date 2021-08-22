Title poster of Nimisha Sajayan-Roshan Mathew film Chera released

The film is directed by Lijin Jose who made movies like 'Friday' and 'Law Point' and is known for his documentary on KG George.

Flix Mollywood

At the first glance, it looks like the picture of dying Jesus on the lap of Mother Mary, a portrayal modelled after Renaissance artist Michelangeloâ€™s famous work Pieta. But on closer inspection, the face of the injured man on the lap becomes clearer and it is not from the painting. But the mother figure still looks sculpted. This is the first look poster of director Lijin Jose's new film Chera that he shared on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The dark poster reveals that Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew will be playing the lead roles in the film. Perhaps the mention of Roshan makes the Jesus in the picture look like him â€“ a head of thick hair, a bearded face and a thin body. Under the red letters of the film title are more names, revealing that Chera is produced by Arun MC, and the script comes from Najeen Koya. The cinematography is by Alex J Pulickal and music by Shahabaz Aman.

Lijin debuted as a director with the film Friday in 2012, featuring Fahadh Faasil and Ann Augustine. Two years later, he made Law Point with Kunchacko Boban and Namitha Pramod in the lead. Lijin is also known for his documentary film on legendary director KG George, titled 8Â½ Intercuts: Life and Films of KG George.

Both Nimisha and Roshan have had recent releases in which they got appreciated for their respective performances. After her much-appreciated role in The Great Indian Kitchen, Nimisha was seen in Nayattu alongside Joju George and Kunchackko Boban and in Malik, opposite Fahadh. Roshan made his Hindi debut in an Anurag Kashyap film last year. He was seen this year in the anthology, Aanum Pennum, with Darshana Rajendran, and in the films Varthamanam and Kuruthi. Varthamanam was centred on a JNU-like campus with Parvathy Thiruvothhu in the lead, and Kuruthi, Roshanâ€™s most recent release, starred Prithviraj Sukumaran.

