Title of Nivin Pauly’s film with director Anuraj Manohar is out

Director Anuraj Manohar made his directorial debut with the hit 2019 film ‘Ishq’.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Nivin Pauly took to social media on Sunday, November 28 to announce the title of his next film with director Anuraj Manohar. The upcoming film has been titled Shekhara Varma Rajavu. The script is penned by S Ranjith. Sharing the title poster, Nivin Pauly wrote: “Announcing our next #ShekharaVarmaRajavu Joining hands with director @anurajmanohar and writer @yes_ranjith. Rolling soon”.

Anuraj made his directorial debut with the 2019 film Ishq. Written by Ratheesh Ravi, Ishq features Shane Nigam, Ann Sheetal and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. Nivin was last seen in the Malayalam film Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, w hich premiered on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is helmed by Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 fame director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. Kanakam Kamini Kalaham features Grace Antony opposite Nivin, while the cast also includes Sudheesh, Jaffer Idukki, Joy Mathew, Sivadasan Kannur and Vinay Forrt, among others.

Nivin is also gearing up for the release of Malayalam movie Thuramukham. Helmed by Rajeev Ravi and backed by Sukumar Thekkepat, the movie features Nivin, Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan, R Achari and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles.

Thuramukham is based on a series of protests against the Chappa system, a practice that was followed at the Kochi harbour during the 1950s. Waiting workers could get guaranteed employment only when they catch one of the copper coins thrown at them by their employers at the docks. The protests led to police firing and left several workers injured. Nivin will be seen in the role of Moidu, a Mattanchery-based port labourer.

Nivin also has the Malayalam film Padavettu in the pipeline. Touted to be a political drama, the movie is helmed by director Liju Krishna, who is known for his short film Ima. Starring Aruvi fame actor Aditi Balan in the lead, Padavettu is backed by Saregama’s studio arm, Yoodle films.