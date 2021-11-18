Title of Nayanthara's new film with director Ashwin Saravanan unveiled

The title and first-look poster from the film was unveiled on November 18, marking actor Nayanthara’s birthday.

Flix Kollywood

Marking the occasion of actor Nayanthara’s birthday on Thursday, November 18, the title of her upcoming movie was unveiled. Fondly known as the ‘Lady Superstar’, Nayanthara has signed a new movie titled Connect. Game Over fame director Ashwin Saravanan, who has directed the actor in the Tamil movie Maya, will be spearheading the venture.

Sharing the news with fans along with the title and first look, Ashwin expressed that he is happy about the reunion with Nayanthara after six years. He also extended his gratitude to director and producer Vignesh Shivan for supporting his vision by backing the film through his production banner Rowdy Pictures. “6 years later & the reunion has finally happened. Extremely honoured to be working with the one and only! Thank you @VigneshShivNbrother & @Rowdy_Picturesfor backing my vision. I couldn’t be more excited to show the world what we are up to. #HappyBirthdayNayanthara #Connect (sic),” he wrote.

On the same day, Nayanthara’s fiancée, director Vignesh Shivan shared photos and videos from the actor’s birthday bash. Donning a yellow top and blue jeans, Nayanthara cuts her birthday cake in one of the videos, while Vignesh Shivan, who can be seen in a black T-shirt and jeans, hugs and wishes her. Another video showed glimpses of Nayanthara’s birthday cakes.





Image Credit: Instagram/ Vignesh Shivan

Ahead of her birthday, a poster from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was unveiled. Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the film co-stars actors Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a romantic drama. Vignesh shared her new look poster from his upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and wrote: "Happy birthday Kanmani, thangameyy and my ellamaeyyyy. Life with you is full of love and affection to perfection. May God bless you to remain as beautiful as you are forever!"

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love while working together for the hit 2015 Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

