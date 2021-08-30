Title and first look of Vishal 31 unveiled on actor’s birthday

On the occasion of Vishal’s 44th birthday on August 29, the title and first look poster of his next film with director Thu Pa Saravanan was released.

Marking actor Vishal 44th birthday on August 29, the makers of his upcoming movie unveiled its title and first look poster, which was tentatively titled Vishal 31. Helmed by director Thu Pa Saravanan, the film has been titled Veerame Vaagai Soodum, while the Telugu version has been titled Saamanyudu. Touted to be an action entertainer, the poster features Vishal with a baseball bat. We also see several injured people in front of Vishal, indicating that Vishal’s character in the movie might have fought and defeated the injured goons. Sharing the title and poster, Vishal wrote, “Here We Go, Presenting the First Look & Title of #Vishal31 - #VeerameVaagaiSoodum (sic).”

Filmmaker Thu Pa Saravanan is known for his short film Edhu Thevaiyo Adhuvey Dharmam, starring Sheela Rajkumar. Veerame Vaagai Soodum marks his debut as a feature filmmaker. The movie stars Devi 2 fame actor Dimple Hayati opposite Vishal. Dimple will be sharing the screen with Ravi Teja in the upcoming Telugu film Khiladi. Musician Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in as the composer for the film, while it has cinematography by Balasubramaniem.

Vishal was last seen in Chakra which was written and directed by MS Anandan. The movie starred Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra along with Vishal in the lead roles. The plot is based on cybercrime and e-commerce scams. Chakra released on February 19 this year.

Vishal has also teamed up with his friend and co-star, actor Arya for upcoming Tamil film Enemy. Helmed by Anand Shankar, the movie also stars actors Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran and Prakash Raj, in pivotal roles. Enemy is bankrolled by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios.

He also has action thriller Thupparivaalan 2 in the pipeline. It is the sequel of 2017 Thupparivaalan directed by Mysskin. Thupparivaalan 2 will mark Vishal’s directorial debut. Vishal is also bankrolling the movie.