Title and first look poster of Sivakarthikeyan’s next is out

Helmed by Anudeep KV, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual stars Ukrainian actor Maria Ryaboshapka in a significant role.

Flix Kollywood

The title and first look poster of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SK20, was unveiled on June 9. Extensively filmed in Puducherry and London, the shoot of Sivakarthikeyan and director Anudeep KV's Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie is in its final stages. Prince is the title locked for the movie and Sivakarthikeyan appears like a character who preaches peace in the poster, as he is seen wearing white shirt and white pants, along with a globe in his hand. The hands of others in the backdrop are painted with country maps. Sivakarthikeyan is also seen with a globe in his hands and a dove, which is the symbol of peace.

As per reports, the film will be releasing on August 31, marking the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. It will be released in both Tamil and Telugu. Maria Ryaboshapka, the Ukrainian actor last seen in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, plays the female lead in the film. Veteran actor Sathyaraj also has an important role in the movie.

The film’s music has been composed by S Thaman. Suresh Babu is bankrolling the movie under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies. Sonali Narang is presenting the film, while Arun Viswa is the co-producer.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan’s recently released movie Don has started streaming on Netflix from June 10. Sharing the news with fans, Netflix India released a small video featuring Sivakarthikeyan. “Bhoominathan and Chakaravarthi had a mini reunion just to let you know that DON IS NOW STREAMING!” Netflix tweeted.

Helmed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, Don hit the big screens on May 13. It starred actor Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, while actors SJ Suryah, Soori, Samuthirakani, Vijay TV fame Sivangi, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat and RJ Vijay among others, formed the supporting cast.

(With IANS inputs)