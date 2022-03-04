Title and first-look poster of Legend Saravananâ€™s next is out

Harris Jayaraj has been roped in as the music composer, while Antony Ruben is on board as the editor for the venture.

Flix Kollywood

The title of businessman Saravananâ€™s debut movie and the film's first-look motion poster was unveiled on Friday, March 4. Helmed by director duo JD-Jerry, the film co-stars actor Urvashi Rautela in the lead. Titled The Legend, the film marks the first production venture of the businessman-turned actorâ€™s production banner, The New Legend Saravana Stores Production.

The title of the film is based on businessman Saravananâ€™s name, since he is also popularly known as â€˜Legendâ€™ Saravanan. He is the son of famous Kannada businessman Saravanan Selvarathinam. Legend Saravanan is the owner of the chain of shopping stores â€” The Legend New Saravana Stores, The Legend Saravana and Saravana Selvarathinam among others. He became popular when he started appearing in ads along with leading female actors in Kollywood as well as other south Indian film industries. Meanwhile, Urvashi rose to fame in 2015 when she represented India at the Miss Universe pageant.

The supporting cast also includes actors Geethika, Vivek, Nasser, Prabhu, Vijayakumar and Yogi Babu, among others. The technical crew includes Harris Jayaraj as the music composer, Velraj R as the Director of Photography, Antony L Ruben as the editor, SS Moorthy as the art director, and Raju Sundaram, Brindha and Dinesh as the choreographers. The lyrics for The Legendâ€™s songs will be penned by Kabilan, PA Vijay, Snekan, Madhan Karky and Vairamuthu (who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women, including singer Chinmayi).

The Legend is billed as a sci-fi film. Urvashi will reportedly essay the role of a microbiologist from the Indian Institute of Technology. Earlier the filmâ€™s shoot was disrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic. Images from the shoot went viral last year when the team filmed a major sequence in Manali. According to reports, the crew has also completed many schedules in different parts of Chennai and Pollachi.

Watch the first look motion poster of â€˜The Legendâ€™ here: