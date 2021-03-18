Stills from Saravanan and Urvashi Rautelaâ€™s movie shoot go viral

The team of this yet-untitled project are currently shooting a schedule in Manali.

Businessman- turned- actor Saravanan, who is fondly known as â€˜Legend Saravananâ€™, is currently shooting for his debut film in Tamil. The stills from the Manali schedule of this yet-untitled project went viral recently, with several people re-sharing it.

The film, which is being bankrolled under Saravananâ€™s home banner, recently gathered attention after actor Urvashi Rautela was roped in as the female lead. The actor, who rose to fame when she represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, predominantly works in Bollywood movies. She was last seen in comedy-drama film Virgin Bhanupriya which was released on Zee5 in 2020. She is also currently working on Black Rose which will mark her Telugu debut. The project with Saravanan will mark her debut in the Tamil film industry.

The shoot for Saravananâ€™s debut venture was halted in 2020, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed two weeks ago. According to reports, the crew has shot various sequences in different parts of Chennai, Pollachi and recently, in Manali. The movie is directed by Joseph D Sami.

A couple of weeks ago, photos of Saravanan beating a villain, taken during the movieâ€™s shoot, went viral on social media platforms.

The movie will also feature actors Prabhu, Vivek, Nasser, Vijayakumar, kovai Sarala and Latha, among others. The technical crew comprises popular composer Harris Jayaraj for music and Velraj for cinematography. Touted to be a sci-fi movie, Urvashi will reportedly essay the role of a microbiologist from the Indian Institute of Technology.

Saravanan is the son of famous Kannada businessman Saravanan Selvarathinam. He also owns the chain of shopping stores-- The Legend New Saravana Stores, The Legend Saravana and Saravana Selvarathinam among them. He rose to fame when he started appearing in ads along with the leading female actors in Tamil as well as other south Indian film industries.