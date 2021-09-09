Title and first look of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar’s PSPK28 out

The film marks the second collaboration between director Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan after the 2012 film ‘Gabbar Singh’.

Flix Tollywood

Director Harish Shankar unveiled the much-awaited title and first look of his next film with actor Pawan Kalyan on Thursday. The film was tentatively titled as PSPK28. The film has been named Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Pawan Kalyan, who is popularly known among fans as ‘Power Star’ is seen seated on a bike, with India Gate forming the backdrop. He is seen taking sips of tea, sitting on a vintage bike. Clad in a brown leather jacket, Pawan Kalyan strikes a stylish and relaxed pose in the poster. Unveiling the first look poster, filmmaker Harish wrote: “We all need your… Blessings & Best wishes… Let’s rock again…. #BhavadeeyuduBhagatSingh.”

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh marks the second collaboration between director Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan after their 2012 film Gabbar Singh. Popular composer Devi Sri Prasad will be taking care of the songs and background score, while Ayananka Bose has been roped in as the cinematographer for the project. Action choreographer duo Ram-Laxman will be handling stunt choreography, while Chota K Prasad is on board as the editor of the project. Details pertaining to the rest of the cast and crew, including the lead female actor, are awaited.

Fans expected the title and first look of the movie to be out on the actor’s birthday on September 2. However, the makers had only unveiled a pre-look poster. The title and first look were initially scheduled to be released on Ugadi, but director Harish released a statement mentioning that the announcement is being delayed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. “#PSPK28 Update: We planned to release the Title & First Look for Ugadi but due to the pandemic situation, we postponed it! Having said that, it’s lovely to see so many convos about the film on social media but remember everything official will come exclusively from our handles at the right time! (sic),” he wrote. Harish also urged fans not to speculate on the title and assured fans that they would love the one that has been chosen for the film.

Pawan Kalyan is also currently working on Bheemla Nayak and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.