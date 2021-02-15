Title and first look of 'Helen' Tamil remake revealed

Actor Karthi launched the title and first look poster of the film on Monday.

Flix Cinema

Veteran actor Arun Pandian and his daughter Keerthi Pandian are teaming up for the Tamil remake of Anna Ben's critically acclaimed Malayalam film Helen which was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The title and the first look poster of the film were launched on Monday by actor Karthi. Director by Gokul of Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara fame, the film has been titled Anbirkiniyal.

While Keerthi Pandian is reprising the role played by Anna Ben, Arun Pandian will be playing the role of her father in the film, which was played by popular Malayalam actor Lal. The remake is produced by Arun Pandian's home banner A&P Groups.

Meanwhile, the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam film have been acquired by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. Interestingly, legendary late actor Sreedevi and Boney Kapoorâ€™s elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen reprising Anna Benâ€™s role in Helenâ€™s Bollywood remake.

The film is a survival drama based on a particular incident in Helen's life. Produced by Vineeth Sreenivasan under the companies, Habit of Life and Big Bang Entertainments, the film was written by Alfred Kurian Joseph, Noble Babu Thomas and director Mathukutty Xavier. Helen also starred Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David and Binu Pappu in supporting roles. Its soundtrack was composed by Shaan Rahman.

Keerthi had recently signed her next outing which will also star Vinoth Kishan of Andhaghaaram fame. The upcoming rom-com will be directed by debutant Giri Murphy. The film will be bankrolled by Sameer Bharat Ram's Super Talkies.

After assisting her father Arun Pandian in his distribution business for the past five years and being very interested in acting, Keerthi was involved in a lot of theatre plays and made her debut in Kollywood with Thumbaa. The story of Thumbaa was set mostly inside the dense forests of the Western Ghats, and it was directed by Harish Ram, a former associate of director Durai Senthilkumar. The film also starred Vijay TV fame Dheena, apart from Darshan and Keerthi.

