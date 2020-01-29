While some said that his behaviour was unacceptable, others supported Kunal for giving Arnab a taste of his own medicine.

Stand up comic Kunal Kamra is in the news for confronting and questioning Republic TV editor chief Arnab Goswami on board an IndiGo flight. The video itself has gone viral and shows Kunal questions the anchor - who has on shades and earphones and is completely unresponsive to Kunal - on his journalistic ethics.

The 1.51 minute video has divided opinions online. While some people have said that Kunal's act gave Arnab "a taste of his own medicine", others have said that even if they do not like Arnab and his brand of journalism, this sort of 'heckling' by Kunal is unacceptable.

Others like Congress MP Shashi Tharoor supported Kunal and said that Arnab does the same thing to his "victims" except in a "hectoring, bullying manner and at a higher volume and pitch" .

Some people were sharing videos of Arnab and Republic TV reporters where hounding people with cameras and mics, and comparing it to Kunal Kamra's video, justifying the latter's actions.

Many people drew a comparison to how terror attack accused BJP MP Pragya Thakur delayed a SpiceJet flight recently by 45 minutes, and how no action was taken against her. They said that it was unfair that Kunal Kamra has been suspended from flying IndiGo for six months and Air India until further notice because of the video.

Boycott Indigo and Boycott Air India were trending on Twitter as people opposed the airlines for banning Kunal from traveling on their flights.

On Wednesday morning, SpiceJet also barred Kunal from flying with them until further notice. 

Meanwhile Kunal Kamra issued a statement in which he said that he made the video after unsuccessfully trying multiple times to have a conversation with Arnab. He also said that he was not sorry for what he had done. 