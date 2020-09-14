TISS students want registrar removed, allege he is anti-Muslim, anti-reservation

The recent appointment of RM Joshi as the registrar of Tata Institute of Social Sciences has been condemned by many students, alumni and faculty members.

Several students, alumni and faculty members of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have voiced strong objection to a recent appointment in the institute’s administration. Demands have been made by students and alumni that the appointment of RM Joshi as registrar of TISS be revoked, calling him “a very problematic and dangerous person for this important administrative post.”

Students have condemned the prejudiced views expressed by Joshi through his personal social media accounts in the recent past. They have pointed out that Joshi has expressed hateful views towards Muslims. “He also has made sexist remarks on women and stands against reservation for marginalised students. He has expressed hateful views regarding critical democratic voices and supported police brutality on students,” a statement from students and alumni opposing Joshi’s appointment said.

The objectionable posts shared by Joshi include ones which call for an ‘Aarakshan Mukt Bharat’ (India free of affirmative action), and making light of police violence on students of JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) in Delhi back in January.

Students and alumni have stated that Joshi’s appointment “gives greater evidence of saffronisation of university campuses by the central government. Appointment of people conforming to extreme hateful majoritarian beliefs on important posts, like in the case of Hyderabad Central University or Jawaharlal Nehru University, has led to violence and intimidation of student voices. His appointment creates an environment of fear in the campus. It also makes the place insecure for people from marginalised backgrounds, especially students from Muslim minority.”

Students also said being a social science research institute, appointing Joshi as Registrar raises questions on the basic principles of TISS, and its commitment to ideals of equality, freedom and justice.

A petition to the governing board of TISS demanding revocation of Joshi’s appointment has been signed by 1568 signatories so far, including students, alumni and faculty members of various campuses of TISS including Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad and Guwahati.